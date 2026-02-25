Newsom: Republicans Have Been ‘Countenancing Racism in Their Party for Decades’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Republicans have been allowing “racism in their party for decades.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “You’ve talked about your battle with dyslexia a lot publicly over the years. You wrote a children’s book. And you talk about it a lot in the book in terms of dealing with undiagnosed dyslexia as a child. And MAGA is currently having an absolute meltdown on social media over comments you made on your book tour in Atlanta. And you said, just to remind people, while talking about your experience, you said, I’m like you, I’m a 960 SAT guy. Right wingers and on Twitter and Fox News hosts and some even Republican elected officials have said that’s racist. I mean, what goes through your head when you saw that commentary sort of building and bubbling?”

Newsom said, “I didn’t see it when I talked to Charlie Kirk and said the exact same thing, or the dozens and dozens of other occasions where I said exactly the same thing. It was a hell of a statement, particularly from people that have been countenancing racism in their party for decades.”

He added, “The same pundits, Sean Hannity, let’s call them out by name. They didn’t say one word. Still haven’t said a word about the racist videos were put out about Michelle Obama and Barack Obama. Nothing. Not one word of condemnation of president of the United States that put out those racist videos, or shithole countries, or the birther issues. Not a word said or offended by someone who writes a book about learning disabilities and struggles academically, and then expresses them in a mixed audience, and somehow accuses that person of patronizing or somehow demeaning or being racist himself. That’s a hell of a statement of the weaponization and the propaganda this machine, these folks have.”

