Auchincloss: We Won’t ‘Back Down’ on Demands in DHS Shutdown Caused by Administration

On Thursday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) argued that there is a DHS shutdown “because this administration is insisting on a false choice to the American public.” And said that Democrats are “not going to back down on this.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “Should workers at DHS, like those in the TSA or FEMA, brace for weeks of this?”

Auchincloss responded, “They shouldn’t have to. They shouldn’t have had to suffer a day of it, because this administration is insisting on a false choice to the American public. They’re saying you can have TSA PreCheck or you can have masked agents knocking on your door without a warrant. That’s no bargain that a free people should ever accept, and the American public will not accept it. Democrats don’t think that guns, badges, and masks are a good mix. We don’t think that officers of the law should be able to conduct dragnet operations and intrude on people’s personal property without warrants. And we do think that ICE should be re-prioritized toward border security and towards deporting criminals. And two-thirds of Americans agree with us, and we’re not going to back down on this.”

