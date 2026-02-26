Dem Rep. Summer Lee: Trump Abandoning Any Responsibility to Be ‘Positive Force’ with Iran

During an interview with “Democracy Now!” on Wednesday, Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) argued that “President Trump has completely abandoned any form of diplomacy. He has completely abandoned any responsibility as a country as powerful as us, with our weapons, with our military, to be a positive force in the world. And it isn’t just Iran. He is doing this in Gaza. He’s done this in the Southern Hemisphere.”

Lee said, “[H]e started the speech off by saying that he, alone, ended six or so wars, while also using this opportunity to threat[en] another country, to threat[en] another endless war, to threat[en] countless people who have been tied up in these endless wars that the United States continuously finds itself in. I think that President Trump has completely abandoned any form of diplomacy. He has completely abandoned any responsibility as a country as powerful as us, with our weapons, with our military, to be a positive force in the world. And it isn’t just Iran. He is doing this in Gaza. He’s done this in the Southern Hemisphere. He’s done it with Denmark. It is chaotic. It endangers us.”

She continued, “And, again, like I said last night, everything he does makes us less safe abroad, it makes us less safe domestically, and it’s important that we call that out, and any attempt — that, every day, we fight to get more people to understand how dangerous his presidency is and how dangerous his policies and his rhetoric are.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett