People in the Midwest received urgent tornado warnings late Friday amid severe storms that downed trees and damaged homes and power lines.

The central United States has experienced several days of storms this week. One tornado hit Hillsboro, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, bringing winds of up to 140 miles per hour, the New York Times reported Saturday, noting there was also flash flooding in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The storms affected over 50 million people. Cities and towns in Missouri, Illinois, and Minnesota confirmed structural damage, according to Fox Weather.

“The National Weather Service confirmed at least 20 tornado reports across several states. Lena, Illinois, reported significant structural damage to the town, including the high school and elementary school. No injuries or fatalities were reported,” the outlet said Friday.

Video posted Saturday showed Fox Weather Storm Trackers watching a tornado in Rockton, Illinois, from the ground:

Additional clips showed a tornado in Iowa, floodwaters in Wisconsin, severe thunderstorms in Michigan, and people in Kansas cleaning up after storms and tornadoes hit their community, per NBC News:

Forecasters said more severe weather may hit parts of the Southern Plains, the Mississippi Valley, and the Great Lakes on Saturday, CBS News reported:

Over 70,000 customers in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions are without power as of Saturday morning, according to the tracking site poweroutage.us. Most of the outages are in Illinois and Missouri. At least one tornado touched down in Rochester, Minnesota, about 90 miles south of Minneapolis, on Friday. David Vetsch said the storm sounded “like a freight train.” The main part of the tornado hit his 89-year-old father’s house, Vetsch said. While the house took extensive damage, his father was unharmed.

Video footage showed Fox Storm Trackers inside a tornado in Illinois. The clip caught the moments the twister drew near the vehicle and dropped debris onto the roadway and fields while a tornado siren was heard in the background:

As more storms were forecast, the Weather Channel shared safety tips for those who may be in the path of a tornado, stating people should know beforehand where to take shelter. If they are at home, they should go to an interior room without windows and get under something heavy for added protection.

If no shelter is available, the Channel advises people to lie flat in a ditch, ravine, or culvert and use their hands to shield their head until the storm passes.