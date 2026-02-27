CNN’s Jimenez: People on Path to Border Say Interior Enforcement Is Also a Deterrent

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” CNN Correspondent Omar Jimenez said that people along the path to the U.S.-Mexico border told him that the decline in traffic at the border isn’t just because people were afraid of being turned away at the border, but they “were also afraid of what could happen if they did cross over.”

During a report on immigration enforcement and its impact, Jimenez talked to workers at a transit point on the Guatemala-Mexico border and stated that “They say they started to notice a difference in the months after President Trump was inaugurated, not just because people were afraid of being turned away at the U.S. border, they were also afraid of what could happen if they did cross over.”

He then played video where one worker said, in Spanish, that many people were afraid to go out on the streets and end up grabbed by ICE.

Jimenez then said, “He said he had seen videos on TikTok. Now, obviously, this is just one element of things. It’s a combination of policy, also, rhetoric, enforcement tactics that seem to just play out into the imagery of what could happen if you get here. But, obviously, the way that those enforcement tactics played out here in the United States [was] much more difficult to handle, made a lot of cities and communities feel incredibly unsafe, some that still feel unsafe to this day.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett