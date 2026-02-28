Coons: Could Have Gotten ‘Better’ Deal than Iran Nuclear Deal That Would Be Permanent

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said that he thinks we could have gotten “a stronger, better, longer deal with Iran” than the original Iran nuclear deal, “one that wouldn’t have a sunset and that would not have allowed them to do any significant nuclear enrichment.”

Coons said, “I think they should have continued pressuring, the administration should have continued pressuring the Iranian regime, as hard as possible, pulling together support from our allies, to renew the pressure on Iran and to push for them to make changes internally and for them to concede their nuclear program, which I think they were on the verge of doing.”

He added, “I thought there was possibility now for us to achieve a stronger, better, longer deal with Iran, one that wouldn’t have a sunset and that would not have allowed them to do any significant nuclear enrichment.”

