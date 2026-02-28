Exclusive — Tom Homan: Trump Gets ‘Majority of Credit’ for Wiping Narco Terrorist El Mencho Off Face of the Earth

Breitbart TV

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Border Czar Tom Homan discussed drug enforcement.

Homan said, “President Trump deserves the majority of credit because, look, I’ve been doing this a long time. The Mexican government has failed to take on the cartels for decades.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.