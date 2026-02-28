Fetterman: Iran Strike Critic Reactions ‘Bizarre’

During Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) responded to those criticizing President Donald Trump’s early morning military strikes against Iran.

He called Reps. Thomas Massies (R-KY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and other Democrat critics’ reactions “bizarre.”

“That is bizarre,” Fetterman said. “I would like to remind my colleague over in the house that Iran massacred 30,000 of their own people right now. This war is not about the Iranian people. It’s about this poisonous regime. And that’s why I am proud to stand with our military. I am proud to stand with Israel, too.

The Pennsylvania Democrat lawmaker continued, “I might be a Democrat but in this specific case the president’s absolute correct to do these kinds of actions. Now we have Israel’s back. That is why it is entirely a path for peace in that region. How many treaties customer how much negotiation never thought they would work — Iran is only ever responded to these kinds of things. And now, here we are right now they have the opportunity, real peace and to change their way committed to trying to destroy Israel and destabilizing the entire region. These things are necessary.”

