GOP Rep. Grothman: Arguable ‘Moral Responsibility’ to Help Protesters Since We Promised, Sometimes We’re ‘Too Quick’ to Do That

Grothman said, “I can’t say it was a surprise. We all knew that the U.S. military was moving to the region. I think you could argue that we had somewhat of a moral responsibility to do something in this regard. American politicians, so many in Congress, and President Trump, have been telling the people in Iran that we would be with them and we support their efforts for regime change. Now we’ve had people say 30 to 40,000 people die in Iran protesting. And it wouldn’t be unreasonable for these people to think that the U.S. was going to be there to help them. I think, sometimes, politicians are too quick to promise this sort of thing abroad because people do react and even die in response to press releases coming out of Washington, but that’s where we are right now. The average congressman, really, would like to know a lot more.”

He added that Trump is “trying to work his way back to where we were a few decades ago, and I think part of that is going back to the days when Iran was a solid, Western, modern ally in the region, rather than an enemy trying to create problems in Syria or Lebanon or Yemen or who knows where. So, in that regard, it’s consistent with other things President Trump did. … I think maybe President Trump was a little influenced by all the tens of thousands of people who have been dying protesting in Iran and feeling that, since we said we were going to stand behind them, now we are obligated to.”

