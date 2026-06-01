‘Just Stop!’ Pro Sports Flood Social Media with Pride Month Posts

It is June, and time for pro sports to pander and virtue signal for “Gay Pride Month” once again.

A large number of teams in pro football, baseball, and other sports immediately jumped to their social media accounts to celebrate “Pride” with memes, gifs, images, and slogans.

As they always do, many NFL teams went all-in for “Pride”:

Not to be left out, Major League Baseball and several teams also jump up for “Pride”:

The MLB even changed its logo to a rainbow theme.

The NBA was also a Pride Month supporter:

Some hockey teams also added their support to Pride Month:

Other leagues also chimed in:

This is not a full list of every team and league that posted Pride messages, and some teams will likely add their support in the coming hours or days.

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