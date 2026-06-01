‘Pride Houses’ Emerge Ahead of World Cup as Activists Claim ‘Queer People’ Are Unsafe in the US

A network of “Pride Houses” has sprung up across the U.S. to serve as gathering spots for foreign LGBT World Cup travelers, some of whom may fear persecution in the United States.

The phenomenon is the product of “Pride Houses United,” an initiative dedicated to providing gathering spaces for LGBT fans in all 16 U.S. host cities.

While most may perceive the United States as an infinitely more tolerant country towards LGBT people, especially considering the World Cup’s last two host countries – Russia and Qatar – both of which have varying degrees of legalized persecution of homosexuals, LGBT activists don’t see it that way.

In fact, some organizations, such as Amnesty International and the ACLU, have gone so far as to issue travel advisories claiming that LGBT groups could face persecution in the US.

The first Pride House was established during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada, to serve as a meeting and socialization center for LGBT fans and travelers.

“The United States is a real nightmare, in terms of queer travelers and ICE raids and racial profiling,” said Keph Senett, a trustee for Pride House International, to the San Francisco Chronicle.

It’s not clear why the Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) Administration would be concerned about LGBT people visiting the U.S. for the World Cup, but that is apparently Senett’s concern.

The World Cup takes place in 16 North American cities across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., over 39 days from June 11 to July 19.