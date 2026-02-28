Moulton: Trump Said He’d Stop Iran Killing Its People, Didn’t Care About ‘Killing Our Own People in Minneapolis’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Velshi,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) discussed the strikes on Iran and stated that President Donald Trump said that he would stop Iran’s regime from murdering its own citizens, but “he didn’t seem to care about his own administration killing our own people in Minneapolis.”

Moulton said, “[L]et’s be clear about, just, again, how we got here: Trump said that he would stop the Iranian regime from killing its own people. As a side note, he didn’t seem to be — he didn’t seem to care about his own administration killing our own people in Minneapolis. But, nonetheless, he said, okay, we’re not going to let the Iranian regime kill its own people, we’re going to send an armada there. But the reason that the armada was not there to actually stop the killings when they happened a few weeks ago was because it was in Venezuela, which is not in our national security interest.”

He continued, “And, now, he says, well, we need to conduct these strikes because we are not able to get a nuclear deal, I want a nuclear deal to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon, well, he had that, he had that.”

