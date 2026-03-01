Chris Murphy: Trump Started ‘a War of Choice, a War of Vanity, an Illegal War’ in Iran

Sunday on CBS’s ‘Face the Nation,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump has started a “war of choice” and “vanity” with Iran.

Murphy said, “Nobody in this country is asking for a war with Iran. Just like months ago, no one in this country was asking for war with Venezuela. This president is intentionally tanking our economy. He’s the most corrupt president in the history of our nation. And Americans want him to focus on the crises here at home. Instead he is busy getting us involved in quagmires overseas that already are becoming deadly to American soldiers. This is a disaster. It is illegal. And the president is obligated, under the Constitution to come to Congress and ask for an authorization of military force. He wouldn’t get that authorization if he asked for it. Congress wouldn’t vote to give him the permission to do it. But he’s obligated to come to Congress.”

He added, “We’re not getting regime change to a democracy. We’re not going to eliminate their nuclear program. We are going to have regional war breaking out. It won’t be the billionaire kids of Donald Trump and his buddies that die. It’s going to be the children of middle class and poor families all across this country who are going to die for a war of choice, a war of vanity and illegal war.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN