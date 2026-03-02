GOP Rep. Davidson: Likely Can’t Change Iranian Regime Without Boots on Ground

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) cited U.S. air operations in Serbia and Kosovo in the 1990s to argue that changing the regime in Iran would be difficult to pull off just through air operations without putting American soldiers on the ground and said that he doesn’t support putting troops on the ground and stated that doing so would require authorization by Congress.

Davidson said, “[Y]ou already see that vision for a democratic future for Iran. And Prime Minister Netanyahu somehow thinks that that can magically happen with some air power. We couldn’t even make regime change happen with air power in Serbia and Kosovo in the ’90s. It does take boots on the ground, historically, to do that, if it’s not done very aggressively by the people, that usually doesn’t work, because the people in power have all the weapons and all the power.”

Host Kaitlan Collins then asked, “Do you support U.S. boots on the ground in Iran?”

Davidson answered, “I don’t, personally, support regime change war that way. And even if there were to be such an action, it would require a vote by Congress, according to our Constitution.”

