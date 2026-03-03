‘All Roads Lead to China’: The Unsaid Reason Trump May Have Struck Iran

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Iran.

Marlow said, “All roads lead to China. As much as 90% of Iranian oil experts went to China. Chinese getting oil at a cut rate from Iran, making both countries stronger. That’s not in America’s national interest.”

