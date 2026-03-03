Cuellar: ‘We’re Not Talking About Open Borders Now,’ Are Talking About Trump Going Too Far

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that “There were people that didn’t like what Biden did with open borders,” but “we’re not talking about open borders now,” and the numbers at the border have fallen and people don’t like things Trump has done on the border.

Cuellar said people voted for Trump due to prices and the border and are regretting it because prices are high “and the other thing is, we’re not talking about open borders now, but we’re talking the way — the aggressiveness of ICE on people on worksites that are not focusing on criminals, but they’re focusing on worksites where people don’t have criminal records, have lived here for a long time, and they’re focusing on those people. That affects the economy, that raises prices, along with tariffs, which are a hidden tax.”

He added that, in South Texas, “There were people that didn’t like what Biden did with open borders, but now they don’t like what the president and the Republicans are doing, building border walls, when the numbers have gone down at the border and the aggressiveness of ICE has just turned a lot of people — and certainly the tariffs are a hidden tax on consumers, and not even talking about the big, beautiful bill.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett