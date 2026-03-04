Dem Rep. Foster: Ayatollah ‘Apparently Had a Very Strong Fatwa Against’ Nukes, Don’t Know How Successor Feels

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL) said that “one of the only positive things about the ayatollah is he apparently had a very strong fatwa against the production of nuclear weapons.” And he is unsure of the successor’s view on nuclear weapons.

Foster said, “[M]y biggest question at this point is they have essentially obliterated the top level of leadership, and one of the only positive things about the ayatollah is he apparently had a very strong fatwa against the production of nuclear weapons. I have no idea who his successor’s — what [is] his successor’s attitude towards nuclear weapons. Because if we have not locked down or destroyed their inventory of 60% enriched uranium, they could very rapidly make a handful of devices, not small, compact devices you could put on a missile, but things that could be put into container freights and delivered through other means. And there is a very credible threat there that we have simply not been willing to talk about or, certainly, respond to.”

He also stated that it’s not known what has become of Iran’s alleged stockpile of 60% enriched uranium, and any worthwhile agreement would require strong inspections of Iran to ensure they haven’t restarted their program.

