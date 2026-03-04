Fetterman: Dems ‘Absolutely’ and ‘Consistently’ Wrong Since October 7

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that the mindset of the Democratic Party “has been absolutely wrong” ever since the October 7 terrorist attacks, argued that the ceasefire pushed by many in the party would have allowed terrorist groups to be stronger and could have even led to a nuclear Iran, and wondered, “are we tired of being wrong, consistently, on the region?”

Fetterman said, “[T]he [Democratic] mindset has been absolutely wrong since 10/7. They have called for a ceasefire again and again and again throughout 2024 and to pander to the fringe. If they would have forced [Israel] into a ceasefire, Hamas would still be functional, Hezbollah would still be a force capability, and Iran probably could have even acquired a nuclear weapon by now.”

He added, “Can’t we just get tired of — are we tired of being wrong, consistently, on the region?”

Fetterman also stated that people in the party don’t want to be seen as agreeing with President Donald Trump.

