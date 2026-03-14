Nolte: Far-Left Buzzfeed Doubts It Can Stay in Business After Dismal Earnings Report

Due to ongoing financial losses and the fact it sucks, Buzzfeed has admitted it has “substantial doubt” it can stay in business for another year.

“There is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the leftist company wrote in its earnings report. “Based on the Company’s liquidity position as of December 31, 2025, and our current forecast of operating results and cash flows.”

Here’s my listicle on why BuzzFeed is about to go bankrupt:

It sucks It sucks It sucks It sucks It sucks

How bad are things over there?

Well, the current top “trending” story at BuzzFeed is. “Straight Men are Confessing Their ‘Gayest’ Hookup Experiences in Life,” and it has a whopping total of 49 comments.

There are front-page stories over there with zero comments. Most of the front page stories have single-digit comments. The highest is that 49 total.

It’s crickets over there.

BuzzFeed is doornail dead.

And good riddance.

For about ten minutes, BuzzFeed was one of the biggest deals online. For a time, it even tried to become a serious news outlet. Stupidly, it hired Ben Smith to run BuzzFeed News, and he ran it into the ground with his BenSmithing (there’s even a mug!). Honestly, Ben Smith really should be remembered as the Joseph Hazelwood of BuzzFeed.

Six years ago, BuzzFeed was trading at close to $40 a share. Today, it trades at 70 cents per share and is under threat of being delisted.

In 2014, the site’s evaluation was $850 million. In 2015, NBCUniversal climbed on board with a $200 million investment. In 2020, BuzzFeed purchased the far-left HuffPost. In 2021, BuzzFeed went public and was valued at $1.5 billion, and the company began releasing feature films — more than a dozen in the years since, that no one has ever heard of. Then, a little over a year after going public, its stock price went from $40 per share to $6.75.

Throughout last year, BuzzFeed suffered a net loss of “$57.3 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $34.0 million in 2024, which reflects a $30.2 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge driven by a sustained decline in share price.”

As a result, BuzzFeed does not believe it has enough money available to continue operations throughout 2026. “We anticipate that we will not have sufficient resources to fund our cash obligations for the next 12 months.”

Vice Media, Gawker, Salon, Washington Post, Vox Media, and now BuzzFeed…

I’m so thankful to have lived long enough to enjoy this.