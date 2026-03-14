House Intel. Chair: ‘Cuba Is Done’ and Regime Knows That, Trying to Get ‘Favorable Terms’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) said that “Cuba is done” and “it’s just now a question of when, not if. And what we’re seeing now is even Miguel Díaz-Canel is making overtures that indicate he knows they’re done and he’s trying to strike favorable terms” with the U.S.

Crawford said, [relevant remarks begin around 7:40] “Cuba is done, Cuba has been done for a long time, but Venezuela pretty much sealed the deal, it’s just now a question of when, not if. And what we’re seeing now is even Miguel Díaz-Canel is making overtures that indicate he knows they’re done and he’s trying to strike favorable terms with the president.”

He continued, “There’s backchannel communication going on, and, most recently, they released 51 prisoners, that’s a huge statement, as I’ve said, an overture on the part of the Cuban president. And I think what he’s trying to do is say, okay, what does it look like for the United States to come in and sort of introduce — or reintroduce a relationship with this nation that’s been tense for years and years and years? But, look, there’s a lot of potential in Cuba, but it will never be realized under the current regime.”

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