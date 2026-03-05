Rick Scott: Goal Is to Destroy Weapons, Stop Iran Killing Americans, Not Wipe Out All Leaders

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) stated that “Our goal is to destroy the weapons that could target Americans here and abroad” and to stop them from killing Americans and it’s not to eliminate all the members of the Iranian leadership.

Co-host John Berman asked, “Unequivocal target for elimination, that’s what Israel says about Iranian leadership. You have been briefed now by Trump administration officials. Is that a goal of the United States as well?”

Scott answered, “First off, it’s not our goal. Our goal is to destroy the weapons that could target Americans here and abroad.”

Scott added that “the goal of the United States is to make sure that Iran stops killing American citizens. They’ve killed thousands of Americans over the years through themselves and through their proxies, and it’s got to stop. They want to build weapons because they want to destroy our way of life. I’m proud that the president has said enough’s enough, and we’re going to start protecting this country.”

