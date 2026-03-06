Dem Rep. Himes: Talks With Iran Not ‘Real’ Since We Didn’t Have ‘Professional Diplomats’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said that “there were no real diplomatic talks” with Iran, and there were no “professional diplomats involved, and, oh, as it turned out, that two real estate tycoons moonlighting as negotiators. Look, that is not a real negotiation.”

Co-host Pamela Brown said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio “claimed that, as soon as the diplomatic talks broke down, that it was clear that action needed to be taken. I’m just noting that from his point of view.”

Himes responded, “Yeah. Look, there were no real diplomatic talks. You can go back and look at the record here. Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law were in Geneva. And, in the morning, they were visiting with the Iranians, and then they were walking down the street to the Russian negotiations. As far as I can tell, there have been no diplomats, professional diplomats involved, and, oh, as it turned out, that two real estate tycoons moonlighting as negotiators. Look, that is not a real negotiation.”

