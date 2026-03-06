House Assistant Dem Leader: Obama Going to War in Libya Without Congress Different, That Was With NATO and the U.N.

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” House Assistant Democratic Leader Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) said that then-President Barack Obama going to war in Libya without the approval of Congress is “materially and significantly different than the present circumstances” in Iran. He also stated that, with Libya, “you’re talking about an operation that was ultimately a joint operation by NATO, as well as involvement from the U.N.”

New York Times Chief White House Correspondent and MS NOW Analyst Peter Baker asked, “Other presidents have gone to war, at least in limited circumstances, without authorization from Congress. President Biden launched missiles in the Middle East. President Obama went to war in Libya without congressional authorization. What makes this different?”

Neguse answered, “Look, there are a variety of reasons why the examples that you cited, in my view, are materially and significantly different than the present circumstances. You mentioned the operations, for example, under President Obama in Libya. That, of course, was long before my time in the United States Congress. But, in that instance, you’re talking about an operation that was ultimately a joint operation by NATO, as well as involvement from the U.N.”

