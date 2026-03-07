Dem Rep. Kamlager-Dove: DHS Shutdown ‘Is Working’, Noem’s Gone

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) stated that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s departure shows that the DHS shutdown is “working,” “but, ultimately, the values that we’ve put forth have really nothing to do with her.”

Host Audie Cornish asked if Noem’s departure means “Democrats will help release money from this partial government shutdown?”

Kamlager-Dove answered, “Well, leadership change is important in DHS, but, ultimately, the values that we’ve put forth have really nothing to do with her. It has more to do with how Donald Trump — right? — wants DHS to be run. So, judicial warrants are very important. You cannot be knocking down the doors without a judicial warrant. The face masks are important. You cannot be detaining and deporting U.S. citizens. You have to have a very targeted approach to how you’re trying to run ICE. And you have to be getting that money out for FEMA.”

Cornish then cut in to ask, “How much longer are you guys going to hold out?”

Kamlager-Dove answered, “We’re going to hold out until the White House comes to the table and renegotiates and negotiates –.”

Cornish then cut in to ask, “Do you feel like because Noem is gone that shows that this is working?”

Kamlager-Dove responded, “I think it shows that this is working, yes. Let me tell you something, the White House does play hardball. And they always are going to take the win. And we are going to have to figure out a way to get the rest of the government open. But what we are asking for are commonsense requests that, quite honestly, we shouldn’t have to be asking for.”

