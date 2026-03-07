GOP Rep. Patronis: For 47 Years, Iran Has Moved Forward to See the Western World Doesn’t Exist

Friday, during an interview that aired on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL) applauded the Trump administration’s efforts to take down the hostile Iranian regime.

According to Patronis, the blame for Iran’s pre-U.S. strike capabilities fell on former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

“Look, desktop drills are good,” he said. “But when we do have truly a real threat that has continued to grow and emerge in our backyard for four years under the Biden administration gave oxygen. The billions of dollars in the settlement that the Obama administration gave Iran in the arms deal gave it fuel. These things were not in the best interest of national security or global security, for that matter. I’m not a globalist. I’m really not. I like to take care of our people but they’re just bad people in Iran. What they had planned, and what they were doing and how they were going to retaliate. This has been developing for over 47 years, and ever since there was a change in that regime, every day they have moved forward to make sure the western world doesn’t exist.”

The Florida freshman GOP lawmaker also praised Trump for ending the so-called woke policies within the Pentagon.

“It’s no different in the military than no different in business,” Patronis added. “I was CFO for Florida for eight years. I divested from BlackRock because BlackRock wanted to go out there and socially have their political agenda using taxpayer dollars. And guys, all I cared about was profitability on the bottom line. And those experimentations in policy were not generating the type of results the Florida taxpayers deserved. So, we pulled out of Blackrock. This is no different with our military. We need the absolute best and brightest and most capable behind the stick in the cockpit or pulling the trigger, not somebody that we need because they wanted diversification of every type of person who can solve that kind of mission’s complexity. If they can get there on their own merits, but we’re not going to socially promote them. Those days are over under Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump.”

