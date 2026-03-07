Maher: I Don’t Hate Iran War, I Will if We Put Boots on Ground

During his opening monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that if President Donald Trump “puts boots on the ground, yeah, then I’ll hate it. Now, I know too many happy Iranian Americans. Sorry. And you cannot name one horrible thing that has happened in the Middle East in the last 50 years and not connect it to this fascist theocracy.”

While recounting what’s happened recently, Maher said, “Also, this week, war. Did you hear about that thing? We bombed Iran, and it’s going on. Now, if you expected me to say I hate it. I don’t. Sorry. When he puts boots on the ground, yeah, then I’ll hate it. Now, I know too many happy Iranian Americans. Sorry. And you cannot name one horrible thing that has happened in the Middle East in the last 50 years and not connect it to this fascist theocracy. They’re like 6 degrees of they don’t eat bacon.”

He added, “Kamala Harris made a statement, she said, this is a war the American people don’t want. And who knows more about what the American people don’t want? But she’s right. Like 6 out of 10 of the American people don’t want this war. Okay, it doesn’t mean they’re right. We’ll see.”

Maher further stated that there are “so many unanswered questions” about the war.

