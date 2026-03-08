Hakeem Jeffries: Trump Shifts Strategic Objectives in Iran Every Day

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said President Donald Trump has changed the strategic objectives in Iran every day.

Jeffries said, “Certainly, as it relates to the Ayatollah, he was a bad actor. And I’m not going to shed any tears as a result of his departure. I think the big question is, why did we get into this war? What are our strategic objectives? Because they shift every day. And what is the plan to get out of this conflict? The American people don’t want to see billions of dollars being spent to bomb Iran in the Middle East, while at the same period of time. My Republican colleagues in this president are unwilling to spend a dime to lower their grocery bills, spend a dime to actually make it more affordable, to go see a doctor or do anything about this affordability crisis that is very real in the United States of America.”

He added, “This war of choice in the Middle East is unpopular. As Democrats we’re going to continue to make the case to the American people that we should be stewards of spending their taxpayer dollars in a manner that actually is designed to make their life better and make their life more affordable, as opposed to another endless war in the Middle East, where we’re spending billions and billions of dollars to drop bombs and doing nothing to drop the high cost of living.”

