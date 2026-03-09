Exclusive: Georgia Lt. Gov Burt Jones Slams Opponent Rick Jackson’s Record on DEI, Trans

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones talked about his opponent.

Jones said, “He had a DEI director within his own company, Jackson Healthcare. He was — he provided nursing and doctors for Planned Parenthood organization. He provided nursing and doctors for transgender surgeries.”

