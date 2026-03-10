Jeffries: Dems ‘Forced’ into DHS Shutdown, We’re Ensuring DHS Bill ‘With Respect to Immigration Enforcement’ Doesn’t Move

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) argued that the Trump administration has “forced the Congress into a situation where DHS funding is not moving forward.” And stated that Democrats are ensuring “that the DHS funding bill, with respect to immigration enforcement, interior to the country, should absolutely not move forward.”

Jeffries said, “This is a president who promised to go after the worst of the worst. Instead, ICE agents are targeting law-abiding immigrant families and using taxpayer dollars to brutalize, and, in some cases, kill American citizens, as was horrifically the case with Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. And, unfortunately, the administration has decided that they don’t want to get ICE under control. And so, they forced the Congress into a situation where DHS funding is not moving forward.”

He continued, “And we’ve indicated, both House Democrats and Senate Democrats, that we are prepared to fund every other aspect of the Department of Homeland Security while making sure that, until ICE enacts the type of dramatic, bold, and meaningful changes that force ICE to conduct themselves like every other law enforcement agency in the country, that the DHS funding bill, with respect to immigration enforcement, interior to the country, should absolutely not move forward.”

