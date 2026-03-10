Sen. Murphy: Trump Actions in Iran ‘A Disaster of Epic Proportions’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Trump administration’s military actions in Iran were “a disaster of epic proportions.”

Murphy said, “The most sacred responsibility that a commander in chief has is the decision on when to send our men and women into war. Because it obviously exposes our young soldiers, to the unthinkable, to dying in combat. And that’s why our founding fathers said one person shouldn’t be in charge. It should be up to Congress listening to the American people. I just came from a two hour closed-door classified briefing on the war. Just confirmed to me it’s totally incoherent.”

He added, “We are not going to be able to achieve any of our stated objectives, but I mention it because it’s another closed door briefing. We have still not yet heard a full explanation as to why this is necessary. We still have had no hearings in front of Congress that the public can see. And I think that’s pretty simple, because if the president did what the Constitution says, come to Congress to get authorization for this war, he wouldn’t get it, because the American people would demand that their member of Congress, their senator, whether they be a Republican or Democrat, vote no, because this is a disaster of epic proportions. It’s already getting Americans killed. It’s driving up prices here at home. Harder line leadership, more antithetical to U.S. interests, are strengthening inside Iran. And there’s really no way that we’re going to be able to destroy their nuclear program, because most of it is buried underground, unless we mount a ground invasion, which would be even more disastrous and more unpopular. This has just been a debacle, a 10-day debacle.”

