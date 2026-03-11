Dem Sen. Kim: We Can’t Criticize Putin, China Because of Iran War

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Amanpour,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said, “How can we criticize Putin going into Ukraine? How can we criticize Xi if he were to push Chinese forces into Taiwan or elsewhere,” after the war in Iran and argued that the war “gives Russia and China greater credence to say that they can do whatever they want.”

Kim said, “I’ll just say and point out that the people that are happiest about the United States [being] at war in Iran are Vladimir Putin and Xi — and President Xi in China. Our adversaries are just joyous right now. This is exactly what they want. They want the United States bogged down in a war in the Middle East that is taking away resources that we could be giving to the fight in Ukraine or to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region, as they’re worried about what Trump might say to President Xi in China next month, and whether or not that’s — this war, the fact that the United States has just taken this illegal, unconstitutional war in Iran, now gives Russia and China greater credence to say that they can do whatever they want.”

He continued, “How can we criticize Putin going into Ukraine? How can we criticize Xi if he were to push Chinese forces into Taiwan or elsewhere, when we have just taken this type of action?”

