Dem Rep. Goldman: Trump Administration Doesn’t Have an ‘Objective’ in Iran

Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) said the Trump administration did not have an objective for its military action in Iran.

Goldman said, “I mean, and we’re seeing it now with, the bad intelligence about the school that the US military blew up and killed 175, mostly children. Now we’re seeing that they didn’t anticipate that Iran would actually retaliate is that really what they’re saying right now? And this is why it’s not an academic discussion about following the Constitution and going to Congress, because if you do go to Congress, you need to present a plan. You need to present a strategy. You need to present and day after plan, you need to present an objective.”

He added, “They don’t even have an objective here. It’s unclear entirely. I don’t think they know what they’re trying to do. That is why you do not send American troops, the American military, into a war that you are unprepared for, and that you do not have any idea how the, enemy is going to react. And so we’re seeing Americans dying, injured. We’re seeing Iranian children killed, and now we’re seeing a massive economic stress of the Strait of Hormuz being closed. It’s not just oil. There’s so much that goes through there that’s going to crush the economy in many other ways.”

