Wes Moore: Trump’s Campaign Promises Were Lies

Thursday on CNN’s “The Source,” Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) said President Donald Trump’s campaign promises were lies.

Moore said, “Well, I think this administration, when they were campaigning for the presidency, Donald Trump said that he was going to lower prices for everyday Americans. He said he was going to release the Epstein files, and he said he was not going to get us involved in foreign wars. And I think people are now seeing that each and every one of those things was a lie, that everything now is more expensive, from the food that we are eating to the clothes that we are wearing, to energy prices are up over 20% since he’s become the president.”

He continued, “And as you said, gas prices now nearly $0.60 higher than it was 12 days ago, that the Epstein files are still not released. And we are now find ourselves in one of these new regime change forever wars that I fought in. And now we are seeing how the president of the United States, in just his first year, has decided that this now is a good idea for this country.”

Moore added, “They have not even fully articulated to the American people what we are doing or what the mission is.”

