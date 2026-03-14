MS NOW’s Mohyeldin to Iranian Foreign Minister: Please ‘Set the Record Straight’ on Nuclear Negotiations

While interviewing Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday, MS NOW host Ayman Mohyeldin asked Araghchi “to set the record straight on those negotiations” with the United States over Iran’s nuclear program right before the start of Operation Epic Fury.

Mohyeldin said, “Let me ask you, really quickly, about the negotiations before the war started. Do you believe that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were good-faith negotiators conveying accurate information back to the White House about Iran’s position during these negotiations? There have been some reports that you shouted at Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, that you threatened that you had enriched uranium to make eleven nuclear weapons. I want you to set the record straight on those negotiations in the final days before the war.”

Araghchi responded by claiming that America is trying to make excuses for a war, and claiming that he never said they’d make nuclear bombs, but was actually just repeating public information that they had material that, if enriched further could make ten bombs, and he was merely saying that he was willing to give up and dilute nuclear material and Iran was willing to make a huge concession by doing so.

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