Padilla: People Are Hurting Due to High Gas Prices, We’ll ‘Fight’ Drilling off of California

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) criticized the Trump administration for the impact of Operation Epic Fury on energy costs and also declared that their attempts to drill off the coast of California will be fought legally.

Padilla said, “They’re drilling off the coast of California? Not without a fight. State law and our control of state waters is very, very clear. And the company that Trump is supposedly ordering to start their drilling off the coast of California again, they’re so out of compliance on other issues. This isn’t going to begin today or tomorrow, and, again, not without a legal fight.”

Earlier in the segment, Padilla stated that people are hurting economically due to Operation Epic Fury and “the immediate pressure point for folks is when you’re at the gasoline station…but the indirect costs, that you began pointing out, it’s not just the fertilizer and what that means for food down the road, look at diesel prices…as transportation costs go up, retailers are going to have no choice but to pass some of that along to consumers. And so, once again, working families are paying the price for Trump’s unauthorized war.”

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