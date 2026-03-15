Energy Sec Wright: Iran Conflict Will Likely Be Over in a ‘Few More Weeks’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Secretary of Energy Chris Wright predicted the military conflict in Iran would last for a few more weeks

Wright said, “After the conflict is over, you’ll start to see prices come back down, but Iran immediately going to impede flow through the Strait of Hormuz, launching attacks at all of their neighbors, even those completely uninvolved in this conflict, illustrates why it is so important to defang this regime. It’s been the biggest supporter of terrorism in the world, and the biggest killer of American soldiers over the last 20 years has been Iran, and we haven’t fought a conflict against them until this. It’s just that this president didn’t want to kick this can down the road to the next administration. The world simply can’t see a nuclear-armed Iran, and so I’m proud of his actions, but yes, it is a short-term disruption of the flow of energy. Americans are feeling it right now. Americans will feel it for a few more weeks, but at the end, we will have removed the greatest risk to global energy supplies. We’ll go to a world more abundant in energy, more affordable in energy and less risky for American soldiers and commerce in the Middle East.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “You say a few more weeks are you suggesting this war could be over, will be over in a few more week?

Wright said, “I think that’s the likely timeline, yes.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN