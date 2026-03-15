Waltz: Iran’s Shoot-in-All-Directions Strategy Is ‘Backfiring’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz said Iran’s strategy of shooing in all directions is “backfiring.”

Waltz said, “The U.S. Military has decimated Iran‘s air force, their air defenses, their missile capability, their missile production capability. This has been a dominant victory, the likes of which we haven‘t seen in modern American military history. Economically, the maximum pressure campaign that President Trump put in place his first term and reinstitute the second as the second major item, executive order that he signed this term, their currency is tanking, their foreign reserves are completely depleted. And that‘s why you saw the most recent uprising. You saw the uprising based on economic terms and then diplomatically, we just saw this week at the U.N. Security Council 135 nations, Jake, it was a U.N. record, 135 nations side with the Gulf Arab countries and condemned the GCC, excuse me, with the Gulf Arab countries, the GCC countries, and condemn Iran for its atrocious attacks on civilian infrastructure, ports airports, hotels, resorts. And as I pointed out at the Security Council, I don‘t see how the regime argues that those are military targets. They are clearly not, and they are clearly deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure.”

He added, “And I‘ve got to tell you, this shoot-in-all-directions strategy that Iran has taken on is backfiring. They‘ve never been more diplomatically isolated.”

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