Carney: Economy In Great Shape — If Oil Comes Down

Breitbart TV

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Economics and Finance Editor John Carney discussed the economy.

Carney said, “If oil stays high, it could push the economy into a bad place. If oil comes down, then I think we’re going to do really well.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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