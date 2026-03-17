Dem Sen. Kim: GOP Trying to ‘Rig the Election’ Instead of Opening DHS

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) claimed Republicans are focused on trying to “rig the election” instead of opening DHS.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “If this war in the Middle East, with Iran, and what we’ve seen, has raised the threat level here at home for Americans, wouldn’t it be better to have a fully funded Department of Homeland Security in this moment?”

Kim answered, “Well, look, what we do need is to make sure that we are funding all of these different elements, like CISA, that engages in our cybersecurity lead, TSA, as we hear from so many Americans, we have pushed that forward. The Democrats in the Senate, we have pushed forward an effort to fully fund TSA, no other restrictions upon that. We have put forward legislation that would fully fund CISA, fully fund our cybersecurity operations, that’s what the Republicans right now are opposing. And, instead, what are they spending this week doing? Not focused on the war, not focused on lowering costs, but continuing to push this lie about voter fraud that is all about trying to, basically, rig the election going forward for Donald Trump, as he said, that this is their way of winning the midterm elections and elections for years and years to come. They’re not focused on what it is that the American people want. So, if they want to open up Homeland Security, they want to open up CISA, FEMA, TSA, we have put forward that legislation. Let us vote on it.”

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