GOP Sen. McCormick: We’re Giving Dems Their Asks on DHS, Including on Inspections of Facilities

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) said that Republicans are agreeing to reforms Democrats want in the DHS shutdown, such as “bodycams for everybody, training on de-escalation, inspections and dollars to oversee the detention facilities. Those reforms are things President Trump supported.”

Guest host Charles Hurt asked, “So, since this began, President Trump has removed his Department of Homeland Security secretary, changed a lot of the more controversial tactics for ICE. Republicans in the Senate have agreed to provide training and body cameras for ICE agents. At some point, do you get the idea that, maybe, Democrats are not negotiating in good faith?”

McCormick responded, “Well, that’s the thing. You said it beautifully. The reforms that they’re asking for, we’re all saying yes, bodycams for everybody, training on de-escalation, inspections and dollars to oversee the detention facilities. Those reforms are things President Trump supported. As you said, President Trump’s made a change at the top, in terms of leadership. So, they are not taking yes for an answer. And the reason is the saddest of all, which is that this is pure politics, this is political theater, this is to be able to go against President Trump at a time when Americans are increasingly at risk.”

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