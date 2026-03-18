McGovern: DHS, TSA Shutdown Due to Trump ‘Insisting on Doubling Down on Funding ICE and CBP’, ‘I Don’t Want to Fund ICE’

On Wednesday’s edition of CBS’s “The Takeout,” Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) stated, “I don’t want to fund ICE. But I’ve signed onto a discharge petition to fund all the other agencies, TSA, Coast Guard, FEMA. I think we could pass a bill that would fund all of those departments without hesitation, but Trump is insisting on doubling down on funding ICE and CBP.”

McGovern said the White House’s proposal to open DHS is “not enough. Look, I’m somebody who believes that ICE ought to be abolished. I’ve thought that since 2018, when they were separating children from their parents. So, for me, I don’t want to fund ICE. But I’ve signed onto a discharge petition to fund all the other agencies, TSA, Coast Guard, FEMA. I think we could pass a bill that would fund all of those departments without hesitation, but Trump is insisting on doubling down on funding ICE and CBP. And he controls the White House, the Republicans control the Senate, they control the House. They could do whatever the hell they want to do, but if they want my vote, what they proposed is not enough.”

He added, “I want to fund TSA, but I can’t get Donald Trump and the Republicans to allow us to bring up a bill to actually fund TSA.”

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