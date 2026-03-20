GOP Sen. Marshall on $1.5 Trillion DOD Budget: Pentagon Needs to Be More Efficient

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) reacted to reports of a $1.5 trillion budget request for the Pentagon by saying that “we really need to press the Pentagon to become more efficient. I bet there’s 25, 50% waste in the Pentagon right now, where three or four companies control 90% of that industry.”

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “What is your sense of the president’s plans for a $1.5 trillion defense budget in 2027, and the idea that we’ve got so much going on right now, would you support a reconciliation plan if it came out of the House before the midterms and put stuff like that in there?”

Marshall answered, “So, I would absolutely support a reconciliation plan. I think that we need to be focused on the cost of living. We have great legislation to drive down the cost of healthcare. Our price tags bill would be one example, where we force every healthcare provider in the country to show you how much something costs as well. The 1.5 trillion, the president, often, is negotiating, I know that’s why I find this hard to believe, he’s negotiating with that number. I think we really need to press the Pentagon to become more efficient. I bet there’s 25, 50% waste in the Pentagon right now, where three or four companies control 90% of that industry. So, I think there [are] opportunities for the Pentagon to become more efficient.”

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