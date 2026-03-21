GOP Sen. Kennedy: I’d Support Funding Everything But ICE, Then Doing Reconciliation to Fund ICE

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said that he can support funding everything in DHS but ICE, but what would happen next is Republicans will pass a bill through reconciliation to fund ICE without Democratic votes.

During a joint appearance with Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), Kennedy said, “Peter’s raised a really interesting point, and I would agree with him, up to a point. Let’s open up everything but ICE, okay? Let’s open it up.”

He added, “But I can tell you what’s going to happen next: The Republicans are going to put a reconciliation bill on the floor that only requires Republican votes to fund ICE. And the Democrats don’t have the votes to stop us. Now that, to me, is a resolution to this. I don’t think my Democratic friends are going to like it, but that’s what’s going to happen if we do it that way.”

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