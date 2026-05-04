An illegal alien is accused of raping an underage girl after plying her with alcohol in Charlotte County, Florida.

“Here we are with yet another individual who couldn’t keep his hands off a juvenile,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement on Monday.

“I am running out of ways to say how disgusting sex crimes are, especially when there is a child involved,” Prummell said. “To make it even worse, this individual is in the U.S. illegally … for now, anyway. This should not have happened, and my heart goes out to the young lady and her family.”

According to police, 44-year-old illegal alien Melchor Hernandez Alcaraz allegedly gave alcohol to a 17-year-old girl and then raped her. Police were alerted to the alleged assault on May 3.

Court documents circulating online suggest the girl arrived in the United States from Guatemala a year ago and that her parents and family remain in Guatemala. The girl apparently had been living with Hernandez Alcaraz because she had nowhere else to go.

Police say Hernandez Alcaraz admitted to giving the girl alcohol and raping her.

Hernandez Alcaraz is charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery on a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by providing alcohol. The illegal alien is in Charlotte County Jail, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.