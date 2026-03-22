Chris Murphy: Iran ‘Spinning Out of Control,’ Trump Goals Are ‘Nonsensical’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Trump administration’s military actions in Iran were “spinning out of control.”

Murphy said, “This war is spinning out of control. Prices are spiking for millions of Americans. There’s a new war breaking out between Israel and Lebanon. Oil assets of our allies are continuing to be hit in the region. There’s no end in sight. The Secretary of Treasury just said we’re going to escalate in order to de-escalate. It’s like they’d never read a history book. That’s exactly what our war leaders said in the middle of Vietnam and the 20 years of mismanagement in Afghanistan. We need to end this war. The only way you’re going to get prices down here in the United States, the only way that you’re going to bring peace to the region, is by ending this war. And it may be that the quickest way we can do that is by denying them the funding that they need to perpetuate this war, which is increasingly out of control.”

He added, “What we know is that the minute we stop bombing, this new regime is going to start rebuilding their missile capacity and their drone capacity. The estimates are that it’ll only take them a handful of months to reconstitute that threat. So what did we get at the end of this war? We’re going to waste billions of dollars. We’re going to get dozens, if not hundreds, of Americans killed. We’re going to start new conflicts in the region. And when it’s all said and done, a more provocative regime is going to be in charge with the same military capacities. This is nonsensical. This is what happens when you put real estate developers and talk show hosts in charge of American national security.”

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