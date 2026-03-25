Blackburn: Democrats’ Goal Is to ‘Abolish ICE and Defund Federal Law Enforcement’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) commented on the funding stalemate underway on Capitol Hill over the Department of Homeland Security.

She said Democrats had the goal of abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and defunding federal law enforcement.

“Senator, people just want to solve — creating piecemeal deals with the Democrats to get DHS funded,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Senator, what can you tell us tonight?”

Blackburn replied, “I can tell you this: This is the third time the Democrats have shut down DHS this year. DHS workers have gone without a paycheck 46% of the time, Laura. And what you see is the Democrats made a deal, it was bipartisan, then they backed away from the deal. Their goal is to abolish ICE and defund federal law enforcement. And right now, our appropriators, led by Susan Collins, they’re working on something to fund DHS and to make certain that workers are going to be paid.”

“And then Lindsey Graham, who chairs the Budget Committee, is working on a public safety reconciliation bill to make certain that we fund them for the rest of President Trump’s term,” she added. “That would be a very good thing. You can do a 10-year window when you’re doing a reconciliation bill. Back in the summer, last year, when we did the big beautiful bill, we supercharged our funding for ICE because we knew the Democrats wanted to abolish ICE and defund federal law enforcement. That is their goa,l and we are not going to stand for that. We might have to work this out ourselves, but I’ll tell you what, we are not going anywhere until we get this problem solved. We are in D.C., if we’re meeting the Easter Bunny here in D.C., that is what we’re going to do.”

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