Jim Jordan: ‘God Bless the Attorney General’ for Initiating the Brennan Conspiracy Investigation

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, praised Attorney General Pam Bondi for pursuing an investigation of former CIA Director John Brennan.

According to the Ohio Republican, the investigation was “heating up.”

“Now, was it John Brennan that asked for a new assessment that came to a very different conclusion?” host Sean Hannity asked. “Was Barack Obama involved in that decision? What about that meeting that we often talk about that took place at the White House?”

Jordan replied, “Yeah, that meeting took place in early December after the initial assessments coming out. It was both. It was at the White House and it was all the big players there and they decided to do a new assessment. And here’s what’s interesting. One of the documents we got was from an analyst at the CIA confronts Mr. Brennan and says, ‘We can’t use this dossier. It doesn’t stand up. We can’t say this is the basis for concluding Russia was trying to influence the election for President Trump. We can’t use it.’ And Brennan’s response was, ‘Yeah, but doesn’t it ring true?’ — just showing his bias and his bent on trying to get the president and undermine his whole first term, which is what this led to because never forget, this is where it started. And then it was Mueller, and then it was impeachment one. And then it was impeachment two.”

“And then it was Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, Jack Smith and all the other crazy stuff they did to not only President Trump, but a bunch of other folks, including your text message, and everything else,” he added. “But it began here. And so, God bless the attorney general for initiating this conspiracy investigation that down there and putting this unit together at the Justice Department to look into all of this. And now I think we’re maybe hopefully finally going to get some accountability.”

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