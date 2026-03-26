Rep. Donalds to GOP Colleagues Critiquing Iran: ‘Take a Beat,’ Let Trump Work

Thursday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said his Republican colleagues should “take a beat” and let President Donald Trump do his work in the Iran conflict.

Host Dana Bash sad, “I want to start with with the war in Iran yesterday, some of your colleagues in the House on the Armed Services Committee came out of a briefing by the administration on Iran and were not happy, including the chair of the committee, saying that they’re not getting enough information on what the administration’s military plans are, what do you think about that?”

Donalds said, “I’m not concerned. And the reason why is, in part, we elect one commander-in-chief, not 435, not 100 in the Senate. There’s one commander-in-chief. And I think that Congress, at what, 25, 26 days into this conflict, Congress is going to get a lot of answers, as we move forward. And if you listen to the cabinet meeting today, the president’s comments a little bit over the last couple of days, they truly believe that they’re in the process of actually winding this whole thing down. And I think that’s a good thing overall. But I think when it comes to members in Congress, sometimes we get a little too apprehensive wanting answers to questions that, quite frankly, I think limit the commander-in-chief’s capability of leading and conducting military operations. So those answers will come. But I would tell my colleagues on my side of the aisle, just take a beat. You have to give them an opportunity to do their work. You can’t second-guess them every step of the way.”

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