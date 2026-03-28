Dem Rep. Gomez: Reopening DHS Without More ICE, CBP Money ‘Not Enough’, Want ‘More Restrictions’ on ICE

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) said that getting DHS funded aside from ICE and CBP is “not enough” for him because he wants “more restrictions” on ICE.

Co-host Erica Hill asked, “[W]hat do you feel Democrats got in the Senate last night?”

Gomez answered, “Well, for some of the Democrats, they ended up getting the funding for TSA, as you said, and that’s a bigger deal for their areas. And that’s what they’re going to support, and that CBP and ICE [were] not included. For me, that’s not enough. For me, I want to see more restrictions. Because, right now, you have a slush fund in the One Big Beautiful Bill that Trump can use to do whatever he wants with CBP and ICE. How do you think he’s allowed to send them to airports? How do you think he’s allowed to send them to Minnesota and all over the country? He has a slush fund. He can do whatever he wants with it. He can even use it to pay for TSA employees. So, he could’ve done that weeks ago. He chose not to. So, although they ended up funding the Department of Homeland Security, there [are] not a lot of restrictions on how that money is going to be used when it comes to CBP and ICE.”

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