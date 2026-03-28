Dem Rep. Walkinshaw: Like with ACA Tax Credits, We Might Not Get ICE, CBP Changes

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) said that the changes to ICE and CBP that Democrats want “might be like the Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, that we have to take it to the voters in November.”

Walkinshaw said, “I think we’ve been very aggressive in pushing for those reforms. Republicans and Stephen Miller at the White House were crystal clear, they want to continue the out-of-control mass deportation agenda. We’re going to continue to fight for that. But I don’t think we should hold our TSA workers, our FEMA workers, our cybersecurity workers hostage because Republicans won’t agree to these commonsense reforms. So, I want to do both, but I’ve said I’ll support a bill that funds the non-ICE and CBP agencies of DHS so we can continue to negotiate, argue, and fight over that. And, look, it might be like the Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, that we have to take it to the voters in November. And I’m confident the voters will be on our side.”

Guest host Dana Bash then asked, “You think there’s going to be a shutdown until November?”

Walkinshaw answered, “No. I mean if we don’t get the reforms that we need for ICE and CBP between now and November, we’ll take that issue to the voters.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett